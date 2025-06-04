DWI Scandal: La Villa ISD Trustee Censured for Six Months Amid Parental Concerns

In an unfolding drama at the La Villa Independent School District (ISD), a board member is facing disciplinary action following a driving-while-intoxicated (DWI) incident. Just Morales, a trustee of the LVIA ISD board, recently found herself at the center of controversy after being arrested for causing an accident while allegedly driving under the influence. On Monday, the board took decisive action, temporarily censoring Morales for six months.

Board’s Resolution: Balancing Accountability and Participation

The board of trustees convened to deliberate Morales’s future within the school district, ultimately deciding on a temporary censure. This resolution restricts her involvement in school district activities, conferences, and meetings. However, Morales is permitted to join these events via Zoom. “Unless her Wi-Fi or Zoom isn’t functioning, she can attend in person,” explained David Alanise, president of the board.

Notably, Morales will be allowed to participate in activities involving her children during the censure period. The board will reassess her employment status after six months, with the option to extend or shorten the censure as they see fit.

Parental Concerns and District Standards

Morales’s arrest has ignited a wave of concern among parents within the district. Many are questioning how the board plans to maintain high standards of accountability among its members. Alanise addressed these concerns, stating that the board remains committed to “upholding a high standard for all the administration of the district.”

While the censure aims to hold Morales accountable, it also reflects the board’s attempt to balance discipline with the practicalities of her role as a trustee and a parent. This decision has sparked intense discussions among community members about the appropriate course of action for elected officials in similar situations.

Future Implications for the School Board

The La Villa ISD board’s handling of this incident could set a precedent for how similar cases are managed in the future. As the community watches closely, the board’s actions may influence broader conversations about the responsibilities and conduct expected of school officials.

The coming months will be crucial in determining Morales’s future on the board and the district’s continued commitment to transparency and responsibility.

