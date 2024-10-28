Drunk Driver Strikes Patrol Car in McAllen: Investigation Underway

A police vehicle was struck by a drunk driver in McAllen, sparking a new investigation by local authorities.

Drunk Driving Incident in McAllen

Authorities in McAllen responded to an unusual accident on the expressway. A patrol unit from McAllen Police Department was actively involved in redirecting traffic from a separate fatal accident when an intoxicated driver crashed into the police car. Thankfully, the officer was not in the vehicle at the time of the incident, averting a potential disaster.

Suspect’s Identity and Charges

As of now, the McAllen Police Department has not disclosed the identity of the suspect involved in the incident. It also remains unclear whether the individual will face any criminal charges. The case is currently under active investigation, and more details will likely emerge in the coming days.