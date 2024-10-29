Drunk Driver Collides with Unoccupied Police Unit in McAllen

A McAllen police unit became an unexpected casualty yesterday, when an alleged drunk driver collided with it. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time as the officer was assisting in traffic diversion from another unrelated crash.

Details of the Incident

The driver, identified as Emily Ann Robles, struck the police vehicle causing significant damage. Robles suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident and was hospitalized for treatment.

Legal Consequences

Following the incident, Robles was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI). She is currently being held at the county jail with a bond set at $2,000. The incident underscores the dangers of drunk driving and the potential risks not only to the drivers themselves, but also to others on the road, including law enforcement officials performing their duties.