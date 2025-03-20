Drug Smuggling Operation Uncovered at Cameron County Jail; Four Charged

Authorities Say Cocaine and THC Were Smuggled During Visitations

A drug smuggling operation at Cameron County Jail has been exposed, leading to four arrests in connection with the scheme.

According to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, inmate Martin Angulo worked with Cynthia Rivera, Jose Rendon, and Angelica Castro Rendon to bring drugs into the jail.

How the Smuggling Scheme Worked

Authorities say Rivera was responsible for sneaking in drugs during visitations. Once inside, the contraband—including cocaine, THC, and other illegal substances—would be distributed among inmates in exchange for cash.

The sheriff’s office has not disclosed how long the smuggling operation had been running or the exact amount of drugs recovered.

Charges & Investigation

All four suspects have been charged with drug smuggling-related offenses, and the investigation is ongoing to determine if additional individuals were involved.

Cracking Down on Jail Contraband

Authorities emphasize that smuggling drugs into correctional facilities is a serious crime that can lead to additional felony charges and longer prison sentences.

Report Suspicious Activity

📞 Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

Officials urge the public to report any suspicious activity related to drug smuggling or contraband in correctional facilities to help maintain security.