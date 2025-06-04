Drug Bust: 118 Pounds of Marijuana Seized from Gang Member in Mercedes

A large-scale drug bust in Mercedes, Texas, has led to the arrest of a 23-year-old Anabayuko gang member, marking a significant win for law enforcement agencies combating drug trafficking in the region. The young man’s audacious attempt to smuggle 118 pounds of marijuana was thwarted by vigilant Border Patrol agents, underscoring the ongoing battle against illegal drug operations near the southern border.

The Arrest

Last Wednesday, agents from the Waco Border Patrol station, in collaboration with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), intercepted Daniel Brandon Zas Garasco, a member of the notorious Anabayuko gang. Garasco was detained after authorities discovered large bundles of marijuana hidden in the bed of his GMC Sierra. This arrest highlights the persistent efforts by law enforcement to dismantle drug smuggling networks in the area.

Details of the Seizure

The 118 pounds of marijuana, found meticulously packed within the vehicle, represents a substantial amount of illegal narcotics intended for distribution. The exact street value of the seized drugs has not been disclosed, but such quantities typically translate to significant financial losses for drug cartels operating along the border.

Legal Consequences

Following his arrest, Sarias Scarasco was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on charges of marijuana possession. The legal consequences for drug smuggling are severe, and if convicted, Garasco could face a lengthy prison sentence. This arrest serves as a stark reminder of the high stakes involved in drug trafficking and the risks taken by those who participate in such illegal activities.

Impact on the Community

The successful apprehension of a gang member involved in drug smuggling is a positive development for the community of Mercedes and the broader region. It underscores the commitment of local and federal law enforcement agencies to maintaining safety and security. The removal of such a significant quantity of drugs from circulation potentially prevents numerous drug-related issues, including addiction and crime, from affecting local communities.

For additional information on local law enforcement efforts and resources for addressing drug-related issues, residents may contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office or the Texas Department of Public Safety. For immediate assistance or to report suspicious activities, please contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.