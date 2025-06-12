Drone Revolution: 7 Ways Weslaco ISD Middle Schoolers are Soaring into STEM Careers

Weslaco Middle Schoolers Take Flight with Innovative Drone Camp

In a groundbreaking initiative, Weslaco ISD took learning to new heights by hosting a drone and rover camp, captivating the imaginations of seventh graders from three middle schools. Collaborating with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) and College First, the district’s GEAR program launched the “Fly High with Drones and Rover Camp,” designed to immerse students in the world of unmanned vehicles and their vast career applications.

Introducing Students to the Future of Technology

The camp, an innovative blend of education and technology, aims to demonstrate that drones and rovers are more than just cutting-edge gadgets. They are tools that can unlock future career opportunities across various industries. “We hope that our students can see that drones aren’t just fun technology that they can use, but that now they can also apply it to their future careers like real estate, business, marketing, or any career choice that they select,” an organizer emphasized.

Expert Insights from Industry Leaders

Leading the sessions were industry experts who provided students with invaluable insights into the field of STEM. These leaders shared their knowledge on the diverse applications of drones and rovers, from real estate and marketing to scientific research and environmental monitoring. The exposure to such expertise is intended to inspire students to explore STEM fields and consider how they might integrate technology into their future careers.

Empowering the Next Generation

With technology evolving at an unprecedented pace, initiatives like the Fly High with Drones and Rover Camp are crucial in preparing students for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow. By exposing them to practical applications of technology, Weslaco ISD is not only enriching their current educational experience but also laying a foundation for their future professional endeavors.

Building Bridges to Higher Education

The partnership with UTRGV and College First highlights a broader commitment to fostering educational pathways that lead to higher education and beyond. By connecting middle school students with university resources and professional networks, Weslaco ISD is helping to build bridges that could lead to future academic and career success.

