Drive Success: McAllen Teen Wins New Car for Perfect Attendance

Cesar Castilla, a bright student from Achieve Early High School, drove away with a brand new 2025 Ford Escape, marking a significant milestone for both him and the McAllen community. Thanks to the Drive Savings for Education program, Castilla’s commitment to academic excellence and perfect attendance during the 2024-2025 school year did not go unnoticed.

A Community Effort

The Drive Savings for Education program is a collaborative effort between Sames McAllen, Ford, and McAllen Independent School District (ISD). This year, their partnership reached new heights as they awarded a car for the first time in McAllen. The initiative emphasizes the importance of education and attendance, rewarding students who demonstrate dedication and resilience.

“I think it’s important to give back to our community and also set a foundation for kids, right, that hard work does pay off,” commented a representative from the Sames Auto Group.

Recognizing Dedication

Castilla was one of 11 finalists who maintained perfect attendance out of nearly a thousand students eligible for the giveaway. The program’s objective is not only to reward students but also to encourage them to understand the value of commitment and perseverance. Over the past decade, the Sames Auto Group has awarded 29 vehicles to students across South Texas, from Laredo to Corpus Christi, fostering a culture of achievement and motivation.

The initiative highlights a positive trend in community involvement, where local businesses and educational institutions collaborate to inspire the next generation. The car giveaway serves as a tangible reminder that dedication in school can lead to significant rewards.

The Broader Impact

The Drive Savings for Education program is more than just a car giveaway; it’s a testament to the power of community support in shaping the leaders of tomorrow. By recognizing students like Cesar Castilla, the program sends a powerful message that hard work and persistence are valued and rewarded.

As McAllen continues to develop and grow, initiatives like this play a crucial role in nurturing talent and reinforcing the importance of education. With the continued support of local businesses, the city is poised to see further success stories emerge from its schools.

