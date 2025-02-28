DPS Urges Safe Gun Storage to Prevent Tragedies Among Children

DPS Pushes for Safe Firearm Storage to Prevent Accidents Among Children

As spring break approaches, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) is launching a statewide campaign to remind parents about the importance of securely storing firearms at home. With an alarming increase in gunshot-related injuries, DPS is emphasizing three simple gun storage tips to ensure children’s safety.

A Growing Problem

The campaign, Keep Them Safe Texas, comes in response to a growing number of gun-related incidents involving children. According to the CDC, between January and May 2024, an estimated 18,600 people will die from gunshot wounds in the United States. Tragically, firearms are one of the leading causes of unintentional injuries and deaths among children, with firearms being a top cause of injury among children aged 1 to 17.

Legal Consequences for Unsafe Storage

DPS officials are also reminding parents of the legal consequences of not properly securing firearms. “It becomes a class A misdemeanor, with fines up to $4,000, if a child gains access to a weapon and causes harm,” explained DPS Sergeant Maria Hernandez. “A simple failure to store firearms securely can result in life-altering consequences.”

Three Tips for Safe Firearm Storage

To prevent unintentional tragedies, DPS Sergeant Hernandez recommends three key steps for safely storing firearms:

Ensure the firearm is unloaded. Store the weapon in a secure, locked container or box. Keep ammunition separate from the firearm.

These precautions are critical for avoiding the tragic consequences that can result from unsecured firearms. The DPS urges all parents to take these measures seriously, especially as children are at home during spring break, and the risk of unintentional injury increases.

By following these simple but vital steps, DPS hopes to keep families safe and reduce preventable firearm-related tragedies.