DPS & Border Patrol Seize 190 Pounds of Drugs in Cameron County Bust

Three Undocumented Men in Custody After Smuggling Attempt

Authorities in Cameron County made a major drug bust on Tuesday, seizing nearly 190 pounds of narcotics smuggled into the United States.

According to officials, DPS troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents worked together to intercept the drug shipment, leading to the arrest of three men involved in the smuggling operation.

Suspects in Federal Custody

The three men, all undocumented Mexican nationals, are now in federal custody as investigations into the smuggling operation continue.

Authorities have not disclosed further details on the type of drugs seized or the specific location of the bust, but the incident underscores ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat drug trafficking along the Texas-Mexico border.

Border Crackdown Continues

This seizure is part of a broader initiative to disrupt smuggling networks operating in the region. Texas authorities have ramped up border security operations as part of Operation Lone Star, a state-led effort to curb illegal drug and human trafficking.

For more information on border security efforts, visit:

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): https://www.dps.texas.gov

https://www.dps.texas.gov U.S. Border Patrol – Rio Grande Valley Sector: https://www.cbp.gov

If you have information about illegal activity, contact Crime Stoppers at [ (956) 668-8477].