DPS Arrests Human Smuggler on Private Ranch in Texas

Last week, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested Pablo Garcia Carillo, a guide from Mexico, on charges of human smuggling and trespassing. The arrest was captured by drone footage as DPS teams encountered a group of undocumented immigrants with Carillo on a private ranch.

Details of the Arrest

Pablo Garcia Carillo was identified as a human smuggler and guide from Mexico. He was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons and trespassing. Drone footage released by DPS shows the moment authorities encountered Carillo and a group of undocumented immigrants on a private ranch.

DPS Statement

“These are smugglers, right? They’re getting paid a significant amount of money to smuggle these people in illegally through ranches. What they don’t understand is that sometimes these ranches that they go in through are private property, and sometimes we have criminal trespass orders against them,” explained Sgt. Erick Estrada, a DPS spokesperson.

Repeat Offender

Carillo told authorities that he was being paid $100 per person smuggled and admitted that this was the seventh time he had been caught attempting to smuggle people into the country. His repeated offenses highlight the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in curbing human smuggling activities.

