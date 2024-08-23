Donna Man Faces Multiple Theft Charges in Used Vehicle Scam

Donna Police Crack Down on Vehicle Sale Scam, Arrest Local Man

In Donna, Texas, a significant vehicle sale scam has come to light following the arrest of 49-year-old Fernando Chavez Canchola, who is now facing multiple theft charges after allegedly defrauding several victims.

Details of the Scheme

Canchola is accused of making over $30,000 by deceiving people into buying used vehicles at prices well below market value. Utilizing various false aliases on social media platforms, he managed to convince buyers to pay cash upfront. After receiving the payments, Canchola would issue fraudulent receipts under these aliases and fail to deliver the vehicles.

Investigation and Arrest

The Donna Police Department conducted a thorough investigation that led to Canchola’s arrest. Detectives discovered multiple victims affected by his deceptive practices. A warrant was issued by the Donna Municipal Court for six counts, including felony and misdemeanor theft, with more charges anticipated as additional victims come forward. Canchola is also facing related theft charges from other agencies, indicating the widespread impact of his fraudulent activities.

Community Response and Police Advisory

The Donna Police are urging anyone else who believes they may have been a victim of Canchola’s scam to come forward. They can contact Donna PD at (956) 464-4481 to report any related information or to seek assistance.