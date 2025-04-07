Donna Man Arrested for Gang Activity and Drug Trafficking in Multi-Agency Operation

Authorities Seize Narcotics and File Multiple Charges After Coordinated Effort

A man identified as Jesus Carlos Rodriguez has been arrested on charges of gang-related activity and narcotics trafficking after a multi-agency investigation led law enforcement to his residence in Donna, Texas.

Rodriguez was taken into custody at his home near Rosa Diego Street and Hester Avenue, where police discovered evidence related to the possession and distribution of controlled substances.

Charges Filed

Rodriguez faces the following charges:

Possession of a controlled substance

Manufacturing and distribution of a controlled substance

The arrest was part of a joint effort involving the Alamo Police Department, Donna Police Department, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ).

“These operations are critical to dismantling gang-affiliated drug networks in our communities,” said a spokesperson from Alamo PD.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities have not released details about the specific substances recovered or the scale of the trafficking operation. The case remains under investigation and may lead to additional arrests or federal charges.

📞 Anyone with information related to gang or drug activity is encouraged to call local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.