Donna Father Accused of Killing 3-Year-Old Daughter Appears in Court

Prosecutors Still Weighing Death Penalty in Case Involving Severe Abuse and Fatal Injuries

Jose Manuel Uresti, the Donna father accused of capital murder in the death of his 3-year-old daughter, appeared in court this morning for a pretrial hearing.

During the proceedings, Judge Juan R. Alvarez asked prosecutors whether they intend to pursue the death penalty in the case. Prosecutors stated that no decision has been made at this time.

Brutal Details of Abuse Revealed

The child, who died in November 2024, was found with signs of severe physical abuse, including bruises, burns, and bite marks. Uresti was arrested shortly after the girl’s death and now faces multiple charges, including:

Capital murder

Two counts of injury to a child

Murder

Aggravated assault on a family member with a deadly weapon

Child’s Mother Also Arrested

The victim’s mother, 25-year-old Wendy Sarai Rivera, was also arrested. She is charged with failing to report serious bodily injury or death, as well as injury to a child.

Authorities say both parents were living in the same household at the time of the incident.

Next Court Appearance Expected Soon

Uresti is expected to return to court within the next two weeks, as legal proceedings continue.

📞 For updates on court proceedings or to report child abuse, contact the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services or local authorities.