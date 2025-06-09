Now

Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Disaster Recovery: FEMA Centers Open Daily for Flood Relief in Rio Grande Valley

Find Aid at Four Key Locations as FEMA Extends Support to Flood Victims

By Andrea Lopez
Published June 09 2025

In the wake of the devastating March floods, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has established four Disaster Recovery Centers across the Rio Grande Valley, providing crucial support to affected residents. As the community grapples with the aftermath, these centers offer an essential lifeline for recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Key Locations for Assistance

The Disaster Recovery Centers are strategically located in Harlingen, Sebastian, Weslaco, and Rio Grande City, ensuring accessible support for all those in need. Operating with extended hours, these centers are open seven days a week to accommodate the varying schedules of local residents. Today, they welcome visitors until 7 p.m., offering a full day of assistance. Tomorrow, they will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., maintaining their commitment to community service and support.

What to Expect at the Centers

At these centers, residents can receive a range of services, including information on federal assistance programs, guidance on disaster recovery, and personalized support from FEMA representatives. Whether you need help understanding the aid process or assistance with applications, the centers are equipped to provide the necessary resources and expertise.

These recovery centers not only serve as hubs for information but also as places where affected individuals can find a sense of community and solidarity. The presence of FEMA representatives ensures that inquiries are addressed promptly and effectively, helping residents navigate the often complex pathways to recovery.

Accessing Further Information

For those seeking additional details on the exact locations of the Disaster Recovery Centers, visiting the official website of your county is recommended. This online resource provides up-to-date information and directions, ensuring that residents can easily reach the nearest center.

In times of crisis, the collaboration between federal agencies and local communities is crucial. By establishing these centers, FEMA underscores its commitment to supporting the recovery of the Rio Grande Valley and empowering residents to rebuild their lives with resilience and hope.

