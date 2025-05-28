Despite missing its target, SpaceX’s Starship makes significant progress in its latest test flight, setting sights on more frequent launches.
Disaster Declaration: FEMA Steps in to Aid Flood-Stricken Rio Grande Valley
President Trump designates disaster zone, unlocking federal aid for Texas communities hit by March floods. FEMA Aid.
Disaster Declaration: FEMA Steps in to Aid Flood-Stricken Rio Grande Valley
In a crucial development for residents of the Rio Grande Valley, President Donald Trump has officially declared the region a disaster zone, paving the way for much-needed federal assistance. More than two months after torrential rains inundated parts of South Texas, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is now set to provide aid to those affected by the late March floods across Starr, Hidalgo, Willacy, and Cameron counties.
Unlocking Federal Resources
The presidential disaster declaration marks a significant win for local officials who have been advocating for federal support. With this declaration, FEMA can now distribute grants and loans to individuals and business owners who suffered property and structural damage. Residents are urged to document their losses thoroughly, keeping photos and receipts of expenses incurred during repairs or replacements.
“Whether it’s property damage or structural damage, take a lot of photos, have receipts of expenses that you’ve already paid, and have receipts of what it cost to repair if you haven’t fixed it, to be able to show up and file your claim,” advised local officials.
Navigating the Application Process
Despite the availability of federal aid, confusion persists among residents regarding the application process. Local authorities stress the importance of going through FEMA for assistance, a process managed through the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).
“I’ve been getting a lot of calls and emails and messages saying, ‘We’ve already applied, when are we going to get the funding?’ Well, they have not applied because we only received that presidential declaration a couple of days ago,” clarified officials.
To facilitate the process, FEMA has established disaster recovery centers across the region. These centers, located at the Harlingen Convention Center in Cameron County, the community center in Sebastian for Willacy County, the ADC building in Weslaco for Hidalgo County, and the Starr County courthouse, are open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Steps to Apply for Assistance
For those seeking assistance, it’s essential to have all personal information ready before starting the online application at fema.gov. Residents preferring to speak with someone in person are encouraged to visit one of the disaster recovery centers. This initiative aims to provide clarity and expedite the aid process for those in dire need.
With federal resources now unlocked, the focus shifts to ensuring that aid reaches the affected communities efficiently and effectively. As the Rio Grande Valley begins its recovery journey, this federal intervention offers a beacon of hope for rebuilding lives and restoring livelihoods.
Relevant Links and Contacts
For more information on disaster recovery and assistance, visit the following resources:
Stories You May Like
Trial Set: Jose Luis Villalobos to Face August Court Date in 2023 Santa Rosa Murder Case
Accused of killing 18-year-old Arturo and injuring victim’s mother, Villalobos will stand trial in Cameron County starting August 18.
Appeal Denied: Brownsville Child Killer John Allen Rubio Remains on Death Row
Fifth Circuit rejects appeal in notorious 2003 triple murder; Rubio convicted of beheading his children, partner serving life sentence.
Threat Investigated: Edinburg Middle School Increases Security After Social Media Concern
District police confirm no credible threat at Edinburg Memorial Middle School; response follows gun arrest and earlier high school incident.
Harlingen Shooting: Border Patrol Agents Involved in Midday Incident at Local Station
CBP confirms no fatalities; Office of Professional Responsibility leading investigation into discharge near Harlingen border facility.
Weslaco Blaze: Fire Destroys Home, Vehicles on Tahiti Drive; Cause Under Investigation
Weslaco Blaze: Fire Destroys Home, Vehicles on Tahiti Drive; Cause Under Investigation
Latest Stories
Appeal Denied: Brownsville Child Killer John Allen Rubio Remains on Death Row
Fifth Circuit rejects appeal in notorious 2003 triple murder; Rubio convicted of beheading his children, partner serving life sentence.
Threat Investigated: Edinburg Middle School Increases Security After Social Media Concern
District police confirm no credible threat at Edinburg Memorial Middle School; response follows gun arrest and earlier high school incident.
Harlingen Shooting: Border Patrol Agents Involved in Midday Incident at Local Station
CBP confirms no fatalities; Office of Professional Responsibility leading investigation into discharge near Harlingen border facility.
Weslaco Blaze: Fire Destroys Home, Vehicles on Tahiti Drive; Cause Under Investigation
Weslaco Blaze: Fire Destroys Home, Vehicles on Tahiti Drive; Cause Under Investigation
Hit-and-Run Alert: Brownsville Police Seek Driver of Black Pickup with Front-End Damage
Truck fled scene near 2200 Concord Place; Crime Stoppers offers anonymous tip line for leads on GMC or Chevy single cab.
FEMA Aid Approved: Federal Help Arrives for March Flood Victims in the Valley
Disaster declaration unlocks housing grants, home repairs, and loans for residents in four affected counties.
Mastering Financial Health: Strategies for a Prosperous 2025
Experts reveal crucial advice on setting and maintaining financial goals for the New Year
South Padre Island Organization Urges Community to Donate Christmas Trees for Sea Turtle Conservation
Local group harnesses the power of repurposing Christmas trees to save sand dunes and protect sea turtles
Pharr’s New Year Celebration: Spectacular Ball Drop to Usher in 2025
Downtown Pharr to host grand end-of-year party featuring food, entertainment, and an iconic ball drop
Jimmy Carter: From Peanut Farmer to Peacemaker, the Legacy of the 39th US President
Former President Jimmy Carter, who brokered historic peace talks and won a Nobel Prize, dies at 100
Unveiling Health Risks: Cooking Oils, Urinary Habits, and Raw Milk
New studies highlight potential health risks linked to cooking oils, holding in urine, and consuming raw milk.
Human Smuggling Crisis in the Rio Grande Valley: A Deeper Look
The Texas DPS takes decisive action against human smuggling across the Rio Grande Valley, with penalties intensifying for those involved.
Humidity: 89%
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
Community News: Roma High School Senior Shines in Media Program
Accidentally placed in a video production class, Nicolas Lopez found his true passion behind the camera—and became a standout storyteller at Roma High’s Gladiator Television Network.
A Feast for the Senses: Dave’s Hot Chicken Brings Art and Flavor to Edinburg
Dave’s Hot Chicken has landed in Edinburg, bringing not just bold flavors but a vibrant space where street art and sizzling spice come together for a feast of the senses.
SpaceX Triumphs in Perseverance: Starship’s Ninth Launch Outpaces Previous Attempts
Despite missing its target, SpaceX’s Starship makes significant progress in its latest test flight, setting sights on more frequent launches.
CBP Officers Nab 71-Year-Old Fugitive: Child Solicitation Suspect Captured
A routine name check at the Gateway International Bridge leads to the arrest of a wanted man from Dallas County. 71-Year-Old Suspect Captured
Aggravated Robbery Shock: Trio Wanted for Whataburger Heist and Car Crash
Aggravated Robbery Shocks: Palmview PD Seeks Public’s Help in Identifying Suspects in Bold Early Morning Crime. Trio Wanted for Whataburger Heist and Car Crash
Memorial Day Tribute: McAllen Honors Fallen Heroes with Heartfelt Ceremony
McAllen Honors Fallen Heroes with Heartfelt Ceremony; A Solemn Gathering Unites McAllen in Remembering Military Sacrifices
Promoted