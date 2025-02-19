DHR Health Hosts Nursing Hiring Event with $20,000 Signing Bonus

Opportunities for Nurses in McAllen

DHR Health is actively recruiting nurses and is set to host a hiring event tomorrow evening in McAllen. If you’re a qualified healthcare professional looking to join the team, this could be your chance to land a position—on the spot.

The event will take place at McAllen University Drafthouse, starting at 6:00 p.m. Applicants must have a Basic Life Support (BLS) certification to be considered for a position.

Competitive Incentives for New Hires

In addition to on-site interviews, DHR Health is offering up to a $20,000 signing bonus for those hired at the event. This is a great opportunity for nurses looking to advance their careers with one of the region’s leading healthcare providers.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should bring their resume and relevant certifications to the event. For additional information, you can contact DHR Health at (956) 362-3200.

