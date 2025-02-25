Deadly Auto-Pedestrian Crash in Pharr Claims Life of 54-Year-Old Man

Victim Identified as Oscar Castillo

Authorities have released new details regarding Friday’s deadly auto-pedestrian accident in Pharr, Texas, confirming that the victim was 54-year-old Oscar Castillo.

According to Pharr Police Department, Castillo was attempting to cross a highway when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle. Despite emergency response efforts, he did not survive.

Driver Cooperates with Authorities

The driver involved in the accident remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement officials. Pharr PD has determined that no charges will be filed, as the incident does not appear to have involved negligence or reckless driving.

Pedestrian Safety Awareness

This tragic incident underscores the importance of pedestrian safety, particularly on high-traffic roadways. Officials urge both drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution, especially in areas with limited crosswalks or poor visibility.

How to Stay Safe on the Road

Authorities recommend pedestrians to:

Use designated crosswalks whenever possible.

whenever possible. Wear bright or reflective clothing when walking near roadways at night.

when walking near roadways at night. Be aware of traffic patterns and avoid crossing in areas with high-speed vehicles.

For updates on road safety initiatives and traffic reports, visit:

Pharr Police Department – https://www.pharr-tx.gov

– https://www.pharr-tx.gov Texas Department of Transportation – https://www.txdot.gov

– https://www.txdot.gov Texas Crime Stoppers – https://www.texascrimestoppers.org

Pharr PD extends condolences to Castillo’s family and reminds the public to stay vigilant and responsible on the road.