Deadly Auto-Pedestrian Crash in Pharr Claims Life of 54-Year-Old Man
Victim Identified as Oscar Castillo
Authorities have released new details regarding Friday’s deadly auto-pedestrian accident in Pharr, Texas, confirming that the victim was 54-year-old Oscar Castillo.
According to Pharr Police Department, Castillo was attempting to cross a highway when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle. Despite emergency response efforts, he did not survive.
Driver Cooperates with Authorities
The driver involved in the accident remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement officials. Pharr PD has determined that no charges will be filed, as the incident does not appear to have involved negligence or reckless driving.
Pedestrian Safety Awareness
This tragic incident underscores the importance of pedestrian safety, particularly on high-traffic roadways. Officials urge both drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution, especially in areas with limited crosswalks or poor visibility.
How to Stay Safe on the Road
Authorities recommend pedestrians to:
- Use designated crosswalks whenever possible.
- Wear bright or reflective clothing when walking near roadways at night.
- Be aware of traffic patterns and avoid crossing in areas with high-speed vehicles.
Pharr PD extends condolences to Castillo’s family and reminds the public to stay vigilant and responsible on the road.