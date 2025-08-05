De’Aaron Fox Signs Four-Year Extension with San Antonio Spurs Amidst NBA and NFL Drama

De’Aaron Fox Secures Future with San Antonio Spurs

In a significant move in the NBA, De’Aaron Fox has signed a four-year extension with the San Antonio Spurs, valued at an impressive $229 million. This deal, the maximum Fox could achieve, ensures his presence with the team through the 2029-2030 season. Fox, who joined the Spurs last season just before the trade deadline, saw his initial stint cut short due to an injury. However, he is set to make a strong return with this new contract, much to the delight of Spurs fans.

NCAA Tournament Expansion Plans Stalled

In college sports news, the NCAA has decided not to expand the March Madness tournament field beyond 68 teams for both men’s and women’s basketball, at least until 2026. This announcement from NCAA Senior Vice President Gavitt leaves the door open for future discussions, with a potential revisit in 2027. This decision impacts smaller schools who were hopeful for an expanded bracket, adding another layer of complexity to the college sports landscape.

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys: Contract Negotiations Heat Up

Back in the NFL, the saga surrounding Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys continues to capture attention. Parsons’ official trade request, made public via social media last week, has sparked widespread speculation. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, however, firmly stated that he is not open to offers from other teams. “We’re looking at adjusting the contract, but we’re under contract and we’re in camp,” Jones asserted, emphasizing the tense negotiations as the NFL season approaches.

MLB Action: Dodgers and Astros Battle for Dominance

On the baseball front, the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed victory over the Tampa Bay Rays with a decisive shutout at Steinbrenner Field. Key players Mookie Betts, Freddy Freeman, and Andy Pages each contributed a run, leading the Dodgers to a 3-0 win and a series victory. Meanwhile, the Houston Astros, looking to break their three-game losing streak, triumphed in Miami with a commanding performance. Scoring eight runs from seven different players, the Astros showcased their depth and resilience.

