Weslaco fire: A tragic fire in Weslaco leaves a family without a home and their cherished pets, as the community rallies to offer support.
De’Aaron Fox Signs Four-Year Extension with San Antonio Spurs Amidst NBA and NFL Drama
De'Aaron Fox: San Antonio Spurs secure De'Aaron Fox with a $229 million deal, while the NFL and MLB face heated negotiations and thrilling matchups.
Table of Contents
De’Aaron Fox Secures Future with San Antonio Spurs
In a significant move in the NBA, De’Aaron Fox has signed a four-year extension with the San Antonio Spurs, valued at an impressive $229 million. This deal, the maximum Fox could achieve, ensures his presence with the team through the 2029-2030 season. Fox, who joined the Spurs last season just before the trade deadline, saw his initial stint cut short due to an injury. However, he is set to make a strong return with this new contract, much to the delight of Spurs fans.
NCAA Tournament Expansion Plans Stalled
In college sports news, the NCAA has decided not to expand the March Madness tournament field beyond 68 teams for both men’s and women’s basketball, at least until 2026. This announcement from NCAA Senior Vice President Gavitt leaves the door open for future discussions, with a potential revisit in 2027. This decision impacts smaller schools who were hopeful for an expanded bracket, adding another layer of complexity to the college sports landscape.
Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys: Contract Negotiations Heat Up
Back in the NFL, the saga surrounding Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys continues to capture attention. Parsons’ official trade request, made public via social media last week, has sparked widespread speculation. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, however, firmly stated that he is not open to offers from other teams. “We’re looking at adjusting the contract, but we’re under contract and we’re in camp,” Jones asserted, emphasizing the tense negotiations as the NFL season approaches.
MLB Action: Dodgers and Astros Battle for Dominance
On the baseball front, the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed victory over the Tampa Bay Rays with a decisive shutout at Steinbrenner Field. Key players Mookie Betts, Freddy Freeman, and Andy Pages each contributed a run, leading the Dodgers to a 3-0 win and a series victory. Meanwhile, the Houston Astros, looking to break their three-game losing streak, triumphed in Miami with a commanding performance. Scoring eight runs from seven different players, the Astros showcased their depth and resilience.
Additional Resources
Stories You May Like
South Texas Back-to-School Events Support Local Families with Supplies and Services
South Texas: Edinburg and Brownsville host community events offering free school supplies, haircuts, and more to prepare kids for the new academic year.
McAllen Hit-and-Run: Police Seek Driver in Fatal Incident
McAllen hit-and-run: Authorities in McAllen search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of Juanava Hernandez.
Coin Heist in McAllen: Search for Suspects in $3,600 Robbery
McAllen coin robbery: McAllen police are on the hunt for two suspects accused of stealing gold and silver coins from a local shop.
Border Patrol Leadership Changes: Jason E. Schneider Replaces Gloria Chavez in Rio Grande Valley
Border Patrol: Gloria Chavez, the first female chief of the Rio Grande Valley sector, is succeeded by Jason E. Schneider as acting chief patrol agent.
Edinburg Shooting Update: Three Arrested in Connection with July Incident
Edinburg shooting: Authorities apprehend three suspects linked to a gang-related shooting in Edinburg that hospitalized a teenage girl.
Latest Stories
Harlingen Shooting Suspect Thomas Matthew Puentes Remains at Large
Harlingen shooting: Cameron County authorities seek assistance in locating a suspect involved in a recent Harlingen shooting.
Theft Suspect Luis Cardenas Wanted by Cameron County Sheriff’s Office
Luis Cardenas: Authorities seek information on the whereabouts of 23-year-old Luis Cardenas, linked to firearm theft in Brownsville.
Texas Approves $96 Million for Public Transportation Improvements
Texas public transportation: State Transportation Commission allocates funds to enhance services for seniors and disabled individuals across Texas.
South Texas Back-to-School Events Support Local Families with Supplies and Services
South Texas: Edinburg and Brownsville host community events offering free school supplies, haircuts, and more to prepare kids for the new academic year.
August 4, 2025 Heatwave Intensifies in South Texas: Temperatures Soar as Heat Index Hits Dangerous Levels
South Texas heatwave: South Texas braces for extreme heat with temperatures reaching triple digits and a high UV index, prompting safety precautions.
McAllen Hit-and-Run: Police Seek Driver in Fatal Incident
McAllen hit-and-run: Authorities in McAllen search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of Juanava Hernandez.
Warning: Fake McAllen PD Social Media Page Scam Targeting Residents
City officials urge residents to stay vigilant and avoid sharing personal information with fraudulent accounts.
Brownsville PD Seeks Help Identifying Person of Interest in Vehicle Theft Case
Authorities urge the public to assist in locating a suspect linked to a string of vehicle thefts.
ACLU Issues Vital Tips for Immigrants Facing ICE Encounters: Know Your Rights
The ACLU advises immigrants on how to protect themselves if ICE agents show up at their door, including when to ask for a warrant and request an attorney.
Community Rallies for McAllen Woman Battling Rare Blood Disorder
Stephanie Martinez Shares Her Struggle with Aplastic Anemia, Seeks Support for Treatment
Border Patrol’s Multi-Front Battle: RGV Agents See Migrant Surge Drop to Four-Year Low
RGV Border Patrol agents report a significant decrease in migrant apprehensions, but challenges remain as authorities brace for influxes.
Mastering Financial Health: Strategies for a Prosperous 2025
Experts reveal crucial advice on setting and maintaining financial goals for the New Year
Humidity: 85%
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
Edinburg’s National Night Out: A Community Celebration with Music and More
Edinburg: Join Edinburg Police for a night of fun, music, and community spirit at the 29th annual National Night Out.
Health and Community Back to School Bash Offers Free Supplies in Hidalgo County
Hidalgo County: Third annual event provides backpacks, school supplies, and vaccinations at the Llano Grande Event Center.
Weslaco Fire Devastates Family Home and Claims Lives of Beloved Pets
Weslaco fire: A tragic fire in Weslaco leaves a family without a home and their cherished pets, as the community rallies to offer support.
South Texas Tragedy: Family Seeks Justice After Fatal Hit-and-Run in McAllen
McAllen hit-and-run: A hit-and-run incident in McAllen claims the life of Juan Nava Hernandez, leaving his family seeking justice and support.
Human Smuggling Chase in Weslaco Ends with Arrest of Indiana Driver
Human smuggling: Border Patrol and DPS collaborate in a high-speed chase near Mercedes, culminating in Weslaco with multiple arrests.
Harlingen Shooting Suspect Tomas Matthew Puente on the Run
Harlingen shooting: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office seeks public assistance in locating suspect Tomas Matthew Puente.
Promoted