Daycare Owner Arrested in Starr County for Child Abuse, Roma PD Investigates

Authorities in Starr County have arrested Maria Elva Garza, the owner of Kids Corner daycare in Roma, on charges of injury to a child. The arrest follows an investigation prompted by abuse claims at the daycare facility, which were substantiated by surveillance footage recovered by Roma Police Department.

Investigation Uncovers Abuse

The investigation began after a news report raised concerns about potential abuse at Kids Corner daycare. Roma Police Chief IV Garza confirmed that surveillance videos from the facility provided sufficient evidence to arrest the daycare owner.

“Today, I spoke with Roma PD about the arrest of Maria Elva Garza,” reported Guillermo Rios. “According to authorities, the footage was enough to detain her.”

Safety Concerns for Parents

In light of the arrest, Chief Garza is advising parents to thoroughly vet any daycare before enrolling their children. He emphasized the importance of checking a daycare’s licensing status and conducting background checks on employees.

“We recommend that parents do an extensive background check on daycares. Make sure they hold proper licenses and know who the employees are,” Garza stated.

Ongoing Investigation

While Maria Elva Garza has been released on bail, the investigation into the abuse allegations is ongoing. Roma PD is continuing to look into whether additional cases of child abuse are connected to this daycare facility. At this time, Fox News has been unable to contact Garza for comment.

As authorities continue their investigation, parents and the community are encouraged to stay informed and vigilant about the safety and care provided by local daycare centers.