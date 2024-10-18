Daycare Owner Arrested in Starr County for Child Abuse, Roma PD Investigates
Maria Elva Garza, owner of Kids Corner daycare in Roma, was arrested for injury to a child after surveillance footage led to an investigation by Roma PD.
Published October 18, 2024
Authorities in Starr County have arrested Maria Elva Garza, the owner of Kids Corner daycare in Roma, on charges of injury to a child. The arrest follows an investigation prompted by abuse claims at the daycare facility, which were substantiated by surveillance footage recovered by Roma Police Department.
Investigation Uncovers Abuse
The investigation began after a news report raised concerns about potential abuse at Kids Corner daycare. Roma Police Chief IV Garza confirmed that surveillance videos from the facility provided sufficient evidence to arrest the daycare owner.
“Today, I spoke with Roma PD about the arrest of Maria Elva Garza,” reported Guillermo Rios. “According to authorities, the footage was enough to detain her.”
Safety Concerns for Parents
In light of the arrest, Chief Garza is advising parents to thoroughly vet any daycare before enrolling their children. He emphasized the importance of checking a daycare’s licensing status and conducting background checks on employees.
“We recommend that parents do an extensive background check on daycares. Make sure they hold proper licenses and know who the employees are,” Garza stated.
Ongoing Investigation
While Maria Elva Garza has been released on bail, the investigation into the abuse allegations is ongoing. Roma PD is continuing to look into whether additional cases of child abuse are connected to this daycare facility. At this time, Fox News has been unable to contact Garza for comment.
As authorities continue their investigation, parents and the community are encouraged to stay informed and vigilant about the safety and care provided by local daycare centers.
Authorities in Starr County have arrested Maria Elva Garza, the owner of Kids Corner daycare in Roma, on charges of injury to a child. The arrest follows an investigation prompted by abuse claims at the daycare facility, which were substantiated by surveillance footage recovered by Roma Police Department.
Investigation Uncovers Abuse
The investigation began after a news report raised concerns about potential abuse at Kids Corner daycare. Roma Police Chief IV Garza confirmed that surveillance videos from the facility provided sufficient evidence to arrest the daycare owner.
“Today, I spoke with Roma PD about the arrest of Maria Elva Garza,” reported Guillermo Rios. “According to authorities, the footage was enough to detain her.”
Safety Concerns for Parents
In light of the arrest, Chief Garza is advising parents to thoroughly vet any daycare before enrolling their children. He emphasized the importance of checking a daycare’s licensing status and conducting background checks on employees.
“We recommend that parents do an extensive background check on daycares. Make sure they hold proper licenses and know who the employees are,” Garza stated.
Ongoing Investigation
While Maria Elva Garza has been released on bail, the investigation into the abuse allegations is ongoing. Roma PD is continuing to look into whether additional cases of child abuse are connected to this daycare facility. At this time, Fox News has been unable to contact Garza for comment.
As authorities continue their investigation, parents and the community are encouraged to stay informed and vigilant about the safety and care provided by local daycare centers.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.