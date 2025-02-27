Crash on I-69C Leaves Two Drivers Hospitalized in Edinburg

A traffic accident occurred yesterday evening around 7 p.m. on southbound Interstate 69C, involving a Jeep Renegade and a GMC Sierra. Edinburg Police Department (P-D) reported that the Jeep Renegade spun out of control and collided with a yellow water barrier, before being struck by the GMC Sierra.

Details of the Crash

The collision left both vehicles severely damaged. The impact of the crash caused significant damage to both the Jeep and the GMC, with debris scattered along the highway. The accident led to the hospitalization of both drivers, a man driving the GMC Sierra and a woman driving the Jeep Renegade.

Medical Care and Investigation

Emergency medical services arrived at the scene and transported both drivers to the hospital for medical care. Their current conditions remain unknown, but both were treated for their injuries following the accident. Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash to determine any contributing factors.

Traffic and Safety Concerns

This crash caused disruptions on southbound I-69C, with emergency responders on-site managing traffic and clearing the wreckage. The Edinburg Police Department is reminding motorists to drive with caution, especially on busy highways, to prevent similar incidents.

The investigation is ongoing, and more details will be shared as they become available.