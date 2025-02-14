Construction Worker Killed in Brownsville Site Accident, OSHA Investigating

Tragic Workplace Accident on Padre Island Highway

A construction worker in Brownsville, Texas, has died following a worksite accident that is now under investigation by both Brownsville Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Jose Angele Castellano. Authorities say the fatal incident occurred yesterday afternoon at a construction site on the 5600 block of Padre Island Highway.

According to first responders, Castellano was operating heavy machinery when it tipped over and fell on top of him, causing fatal injuries. Despite emergency efforts, he did not survive.

OSHA Investigation Underway

Following the tragic accident, OSHA confirmed it will be conducting a formal investigation into the worksite conditions and safety protocols. Juan Jay Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the agency, released a statement outlining workers’ rights regarding safety in the workplace, which include:

Receiving training in a language they understand about workplace hazards and OSHA standards.

about workplace hazards and OSHA standards. Reviewing records of work-related injuries and illnesses .

. Filing a complaint with OSHA for an inspection if they believe their workplace has serious hazards or is not following OSHA rules.

Company Declines to Comment

The construction site is managed by Prime Construction, but when contacted for a statement, the company declined to provide any comment at this time.

The Brownsville Police Department has confirmed that it will be working alongside OSHA to determine the cause of the accident and whether any safety violations occurred.

Workplace Safety & Reporting Hazards

Workplace accidents like this highlight the importance of proper training, equipment safety, and hazard prevention in high-risk industries like construction. Workers who suspect unsafe conditions can report concerns anonymously to OSHA.

For more information or to file a complaint, visit:

OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) – https://www.osha.gov

– https://www.osha.gov Brownsville Police Department – https://www.cob.us

Authorities will continue their investigation, and updates will be provided as more details emerge regarding the circumstances surrounding Castellano’s death.