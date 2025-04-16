Community Honors Fallen Border Patrol Agent Alejandro De Luna in Mission

Final Farewell Held for Beloved Officer Killed in McAllen Crash

The Mission community gathered in mourning and remembrance to bid a final farewell to Border Patrol Agent Alejandro De Luna, who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on his way to work in McAllen last week.

The funeral service was held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and attended by family, friends, fellow agents, and law enforcement officials from across the Rio Grande Valley.

A Legacy of Service and Sacrifice

Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez addressed the congregation, offering heartfelt words about De La Luna’s service and the humanity behind the badge.

“We must never forget that our officers are people—fathers, mothers, siblings—who wear the uniform with pride and hope to return home safely each day,” Chavez said.

Laid to Rest with Honor

Following the service, De Luna was laid to rest at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. His passing has left a profound impact on the community and those who served alongside him.

📞 For those wishing to send condolences or support, contact the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol sector office.