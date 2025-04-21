Closures Alert: Major Lane Reduction Hits ITA Project Starting April 21

Lane Closures Announced for ITA Construction Project

Westbound ramp near Sugar Road closed April 21–25; one-lane traffic on frontage road

Drivers in the Hidalgo County area should prepare for traffic delays and detours starting this week as the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) begins a series of construction activities on the Interstate Trade Avenue (ITA).

Starting Monday, April 21, the westbound ITA entrance ramp just past Sugar Road will be closed for construction. The closure will remain in effect through Thursday, April 25, as crews conduct railing and concrete repairs on the infrastructure.

Frontage Road Narrows to One Lane

In addition to the ramp closure, the westbound frontage road between Sugar Road and the entrance ramp will be reduced to a single lane, further impacting traffic flow in the area.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and exercise extreme caution while navigating through the work zone.

“Drivers are urged to stay alert, slow down in work zones, and follow all posted traffic control signs,” said a TxDOT representative in the announcement.

The construction is part of a broader infrastructure improvement plan aimed at ensuring safer and more durable roads for local commuters. However, the short-term disruptions may affect daily travel for residents, commercial vehicles, and visitors relying on ITA access.

TxDOT Safety Guidance

TxDOT emphasizes the importance of driving safely near construction areas. This includes:

Reducing speed when approaching or traveling through work zones.

Avoiding distractions such as cell phone use.

Paying close attention to construction signage and flaggers.

Allowing additional space between vehicles.

For more detailed safety guidelines and updates on construction projects, drivers can visit the Texas Department of Transportation official website.

Road Work: A Temporary Disruption for a Long-Term Benefit

Though the closures may prove inconvenient, officials remind the public that these repairs are essential to preserving road safety and improving long-term travel efficiency across the ITA corridor.

Stay informed with the latest traffic updates through local news sources and city announcements. For real-time road conditions and project timelines, consult with TxDOT’s DriveTexas platform or contact them directly.

Helpful Links and Resources