City of Mercedes Resumes Mosquito Spraying Following Recent Flooding

Spray Schedule Updated as Health Concerns Rise After Storms

The City of Mercedes has resumed its mosquito spraying operations in response to standing water and rising mosquito activity following recent storms and flooding.

According to city officials, spraying began over the weekend and will continue during both morning and evening hours across different areas of the city.

Check for Updates Online

📅 Residents are encouraged to visit the City of Mercedes Facebook page for the most current spray schedules and targeted locations.

“We want to be proactive in protecting our residents from mosquito-borne illnesses, especially in the aftermath of recent storms,” a city spokesperson said.

Health and Safety Reminders

Officials also recommend the following steps for residents:

Drain standing water around homes

around homes Use insect repellent when outdoors

when outdoors Keep windows and doors closed or screened

The city will continue monitoring mosquito activity and adjust spraying efforts as needed.