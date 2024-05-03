Celebrate Mom this Mother’s Day with Fox Rio Grande Valley

Celebrate your mom with Fox Rio Grande Valley by registering her for a chance to win a bouquet from Southern Roots Flower Market, a $50 certificate to Santa Fe Steakhouse and Cantina and tickets to the J Lo concert.

Register now for a Mother’s Day you’ll always remember!

Name



Your Mom's Name



Email



Phone Number



City



Please share with us why your mom is special to you





This form uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your data is processed. Δ

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

“FOX RGV Mother’s Day Giveaway”

SPECIFIC RULES

No purchase is necessary to enter or win; a purchase will not improve your chances of winning

These Specific Rules, in addition to the General Rules https://entravision.com/general-rules-for-contests-and-sweepstakes/, govern the “Fox RGV Mother’s Day Giveaway” (the “Promotion”). The General Rules contain additional terms and conditions that govern and apply to the Promotion and are incorporated herein by reference. A complete copy of these Specific Rules or a list of winners can be obtained at the offices of KFXV-TV (the “Station”), 801 N Jackson Rd, McAllen TX 78501, during normal business hours Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the Station with a request for the rules and/or list of winners. In the event of a conflict or inconsistency between these Specific Rules and the General Rules, the General Rules shall govern. Any individual who enters, attempts to enter or in any way participates or attempts to participate in the Promotion agrees to be bound by these Specific Rules and the General Rules as well as by all interpretations of the rules by the Station and by all other decisions of the Station which are final and binding in all matters relating to the Promotion.

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Void where prohibited. All federal, state, and local regulations apply. Eligibility. This Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia, except residents of Florida and New York where the prize(s) value is more than five thousand dollars ($5,000), who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry (except that residents of Alabama and Nebraska must be at least 19 years of age at the time of entry and residents of Mississippi must be at least 21 years of age at the time of entry) and who reside in the Station’s DMA. Promotion Period. The Promotion will begin on March 4, 2024 at 5:00am and will run through March 9, 2024 at 11:59pm (the “Promotion Period”). The Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. How to Enter. Limit one (1) entry per person. To enter:

Online via Station Website: Visit the Station’s website https://foxnewssouthtexas.com/ during the Promotion Period, click on the Contest link, and follow the instructions to enter. All entries must be received by March 9, 2024 by 11:59pm to be eligible to win.

Winner Selection.

On or about March 10, 2024, Station and/or its designee (including without limitation Second Street Media, Inc.) will select one (1) winner(s) via random drawing from among all valid entries received by Station during the Promotion Period. The winning entrant(s) will be contacted using the email address, telephone number, and/or social media account provided with the entry and may be awarded the prize (subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the terms of these Specific Rules and the General Rules). Winner(s) must respond to initial notification within forty-eight (48) hours. Unless otherwise agreed, winner(s) must claim prize no later than five (5) days after initial notification.

Odds of winning. The odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize(s). One (1) prize(s) will be awarded in the Promotion. Prize consists of One (1) Floral Arrangement from Southern Roots Floral Market, One (1) Gift Certificate for Fifty-Dollars ($50) to Santa Fe Steakhouse and Cantina in McAllen, TX and Two (2) tickets to JLO in Concert July 3, 2023 at the Bert Ogden Arena April 14, 2024 at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX 78539. The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the prize is Four-hundred and fifty dollars ($450)

SPONSOR: Station, KFXV- TV FOX RIO GRANDE VALLEY, 801 N Jackson Rd, McAllen, TX 78501