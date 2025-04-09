CBP Seizes Over $270K in Unreported Cash at Los Indios International Bridge

Currency Discovered Hidden in Vehicle Attempting to Cross into Mexico

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized more than $270,000 in unreported cash during an outbound inspection at the Los Indios International Bridge last Friday.

The discovery was made when officers stopped a 2008 Toyota headed into Mexico and found nine bundles of currency concealed within the vehicle.

Violating Currency Reporting Laws

All travelers entering or leaving the United States with more than $10,000 in currency must report it to CBP. Failing to do so can result in seizure of the funds and potential criminal charges.

“This significant seizure highlights our officers’ continued vigilance and commitment to enforcing U.S. laws at the border,” CBP said in a statement.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have not released the identity of the vehicle’s driver, and the case remains under investigation.

📞 For more information on currency reporting requirements, visit https://www.cbp.gov.