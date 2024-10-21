CBP Seizes $681,000 Worth of Cocaine at Hidalgo International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted a significant drug smuggling attempt, seizing more than $681,000 worth of cocaine hidden inside a vehicle. The discovery was made during a routine inspection of a Dodge Journey, which was referred for secondary inspection after initial suspicion.

51 Pounds of Cocaine Found

CBP officers uncovered a total of 51 pounds of cocaine concealed within the vehicle, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking along the U.S.-Mexico border. The drugs were expertly hidden within the Dodge Journey, but CBP’s inspection tools and keen observation skills led to the successful interception.

Driver Arrested

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a Mexican national, was taken into custody following the discovery of the cocaine. U.S. authorities are working closely with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) to further investigate the case and determine whether additional individuals or organized crime groups are involved.

Ongoing Investigation

As the investigation continues, this latest seizure at the Hidalgo International Bridge underscores the dedication of CBP officers in disrupting drug trafficking operations. The seized drugs represent a significant financial loss to the smugglers and a victory for border security.

Authorities will provide more updates as the investigation progresses, and the case unfolds under the guidance of HSI. CBP officers remain vigilant in their mission to protect the U.S. borders from the flow of illegal drugs and other criminal activities.