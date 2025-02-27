CBP Seizes $2.7 Million in Cocaine and Cash at Idaho International Bridge

A Major Drug Bust Unfolds at the Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers made a significant drug bust on Monday at the Idaho International Bridge, seizing 208 pounds of cocaine and over $22,000 in illicit cash. The discovery was made after officers searched a commercial passenger bus traveling from Mexico into the United States.

80 Bundles of Cocaine Found Inside the Bus

Authorities uncovered a total of 80 bundles of cocaine hidden inside the bus. The drug haul, valued at more than $2.7 million on the street, was well-concealed within the vehicle. The passengers, as well as the bus driver, were arrested, and both individuals face charges related to drug trafficking and the illegal transportation of money.

A Major Blow to Drug Trafficking Operations

This operation marks another win for CBP in the ongoing battle against drug smuggling. The seizure of such a large quantity of cocaine represents a significant disruption to the illegal drug trade, and the confiscation of the cash adds further to the success of the operation. The authorities continue to emphasize their commitment to intercepting drugs and preventing them from reaching U.S. streets.

Ongoing Efforts at the Border

This bust highlights the constant vigilance and cooperation of law enforcement agencies at the border in combating drug trafficking. CBP’s role in stopping illicit drugs at the border not only protects public safety but also sends a strong message to those attempting to smuggle dangerous substances into the country.

With the increasing presence of drug cartels at the border, CBP remains committed to using its resources and technology to tackle smuggling attempts, ensuring that no illegal activity goes unnoticed.