CBP Seizes $1.3M in Cocaine at McAllen Bridges in Back-to-Back Drug Busts

Major Drug Seizures at the Border

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at two McAllen-area bridges intercepted more than $1.3 million worth of cocaine in separate incidents over the weekend, dealing a major blow to drug smuggling operations.

The first bust occurred on Friday at the Anzalduas International Bridge, where officers discovered 14 bundles of cocaine inside a black GMC SUV. The seized drugs weighed approximately 25 pounds.

A day later, at the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge, CBP officers stopped a silver Dodge SUV attempting to smuggle an even larger shipment—74 pounds of cocaine—across the border.

A Total of 99 Pounds of Cocaine Seized

In total, the two incidents resulted in the seizure of 99 pounds of cocaine, estimated to be worth more than $1.3 million on the street. Authorities have not disclosed whether arrests were made or if further investigations are ongoing.

CBP continues to emphasize its commitment to border security and drug interdiction, with officers remaining vigilant against smuggling attempts at international crossings.

A Strong Stance Against Smuggling

These drug seizures highlight the persistent efforts of CBP to prevent illegal substances from entering the U.S. The agency regularly conducts inspections using advanced detection technology, K-9 units, and officer expertise to identify and stop smugglers before they can succeed.

Smuggling organizations often use concealed compartments, modified vehicles, and various disguises to evade detection. However, CBP officers’ diligence and training play a crucial role in disrupting these operations and protecting communities from the dangers of drug trafficking.

CBP Urges Public Assistance

CBP encourages the public to report any suspicious activity related to drug trafficking. Anonymous tips can be submitted through local law enforcement agencies or directly to CBP.

Helpful Resources & Contact Information

For more information on CBP operations and drug seizure reports, visit:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) – https://www.cbp.gov

– https://www.cbp.gov Anzalduas International Bridge Updates – https://www.anzalduasbridge.com

– https://www.anzalduasbridge.com McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge Information – https://www.mcallen.net/bridge

– https://www.mcallen.net/bridge McAllen Police Department – https://www.mcallen.net/departments/pd | 956-681-2000

CBP remains committed to keeping U.S. borders secure, stopping illegal drug smuggling, and ensuring public safety.