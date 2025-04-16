Miguel Rosales, previously jailed in Harris County, now faces illegal reentry charge after crossing near Rio Grande City.
CBP Seizes $1.2 Million in Cocaine Across Three South Texas Bridges
Officers intercept narcotics in separate busts at Pharr, Hidalgo, and Los Indios ports of entry.
CBP Seizes $1.2 Million in Cocaine Across Three South Texas Bridges
Officers Discover Dozens of Bundles Hidden in Passenger Vehicles
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized more than $1.2 million worth of cocaine in three separate incidents at ports of entry in South Texas, the agency confirmed.
Pharr International Bridge – April 11
The first seizure occurred on Friday, when officers at the Pharr International Bridge discovered ten bundles of cocaine concealed inside a silver Chevrolet sedan.
Hidalgo International Bridge – April 12
That same day, at the Hidalgo International Bridge, CBP officers located nine additional cocaine bundles hidden inside a Ford sedan during a secondary inspection.
Anzalduas International Bridge – April 12
The final seizure took place at the Anzalduas International Bridge, where 20 bundles of cocaine were found inside a separate vehicle.
Investigation Ongoing
All three cases have been referred to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further review. CBP has not yet released the identities of those involved.
“These drug interceptions demonstrate our officers’ vigilance and the critical role they play in protecting our communities,” a CBP spokesperson said.
📞 For more information on enforcement actions, visit https://www.cbp.gov.
Stories You May Like
Father and Son Killed in Wrong-Way Crash Near Edinburg
DPS says drunk driver caused chain-reaction crash on Highway 281; 4-year-old and his father died at the scene.
Prayer Vigil Held for Injured 18-Year-Old Motorcyclist Following Weekend Crash
Paul de la Torres remains in ICU after expressway collision; family asks for continued prayers and support.
Cesar Chavez March Rescheduled Due to Storm
LUPE’s 22nd annual march in San Juan now set for Saturday, April 26th due to recent flooding.
Selecting the Best Grades of Meat
Join Efren Salinas and BBQ expert ArnieTex as they explore the different grades of meat and how to choose the best cuts for your grilling needs.
McAllen Police Investigate Weekend Shooting That Left One Injured
Victim hospitalized after Sunday afternoon shooting on South 26th Street; suspect remains at large.
Rio Grande City Police Searching for Runaway Teen Eliezer Rodriguez Jr.
16-year-old last seen wearing red polo and blue jeans; public urged to contact authorities with any information.
Donna Father Accused of Killing 3-Year-Old Daughter Appears in Court
Jose Manuel Uresti faces capital murder and multiple child abuse charges; prosecutors undecided on pursuing death penalty.
$14.6 Million Worth of Cocaine Seized at Pharr International Bridge
CBP finds over 1,600 pounds of cocaine hidden in shipment of bell peppers and cucumbers; federal investigation underway.
CBP Limits Eggshell Imports Ahead of Easter to Prevent Bird Disease
Only one dozen cleaned, decorated eggshells allowed per traveler; undeclared items may lead to fines up to $1,000.
McAllen Police Searching for Man Accused of Sexual Conduct with Minor
Adrian Antonio Duron, 30, wanted in April 11 incident involving victim under 17; public urged to report any sightings.
Motorcycle Crash in Alamo Leaves One in ICU, Closes I-2 for Hours
Two-vehicle collision under investigation; DPS, police, and fire crews respond to scene on westbound Interstate 2.
Latest Stories
$280 Million in Aid Announced for South Texas Farmers Facing Water Shortages
Funding tied to Mexico’s noncompliance with 1944 Water Treaty; application deadline set for May 22.
Furniture Store Donating 200 Mattresses to Families Affected by Flooding
Furniture Lacks to provide free mattresses to McAllen, Harlingen, and Brownsville residents; application deadline is Monday.
McAllen Police Seek to Identify Couple in Possible Domestic Violence Case
Surveillance footage captures dispute on North 8th Street; officers seek to check well-being of those involved.
Four Arrested in Stolen Car Case Tied to Alamo Planet Fitness; Fifth Suspect Sought
High-speed chase ends in Mercedes; suspects face charges of organized crime and drug possession.
Man Identified in La Villa Canal Drowning as 40-Year-Old Ramon Rivera III
Hidalgo County officials say Rivera suffered a medical episode before falling into the water; death ruled accidental.
Authorities Searching for Suspect Who Stole Red Chevy Silverado from Edinburg
Truck crossed into Mexico through Veterans International Bridge; public urged to contact Crime Stoppers with tips.
South Padre Island Organization Urges Community to Donate Christmas Trees for Sea Turtle Conservation
Local group harnesses the power of repurposing Christmas trees to save sand dunes and protect sea turtles
Pharr’s New Year Celebration: Spectacular Ball Drop to Usher in 2025
Downtown Pharr to host grand end-of-year party featuring food, entertainment, and an iconic ball drop
Jimmy Carter: From Peanut Farmer to Peacemaker, the Legacy of the 39th US President
Former President Jimmy Carter, who brokered historic peace talks and won a Nobel Prize, dies at 100
Unveiling Health Risks: Cooking Oils, Urinary Habits, and Raw Milk
New studies highlight potential health risks linked to cooking oils, holding in urine, and consuming raw milk.
Human Smuggling Crisis in the Rio Grande Valley: A Deeper Look
The Texas DPS takes decisive action against human smuggling across the Rio Grande Valley, with penalties intensifying for those involved.
Knapp Medical Center Unveils Advanced DaVinci XI Robotic Surgical System
Newly introduced robotic surgical system promises enhanced patient safety and minimized pain during surgeries.
Donation Effort Underway in Pharr to Help Flood Victims
Volunteers collecting essential supplies through noon tomorrow at East Old 83 donation site
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance
Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!
Sizzle and Serve: Unlocking the Secrets to Flavorful Fajitas
Discover the culinary secrets to preparing perfect fajitas, from slicing techniques to achieving the ideal marinade for a flavorful experience.
Border Patrol Arrests Paisas Gang Member Attempting to Enter U.S. by Raft
Miguel Rosales, previously jailed in Harris County, now faces illegal reentry charge after crossing near Rio Grande City.
Two Teens Charged in Separate Firearm-Related Incidents in McAllen, Police Seize Modified Guns
McAllen police arrested two teenagers in possession of firearms, including a fully automatic Glock with a switch, following reports of terroristic threats and weapon disturbances.
Super Bowl 59: Eagles Dominate Chiefs in Stunning 40-22 Victory
Philadelphia steamrolls Kansas City as Cooper Dejean scores on his birthday; Kendrick Lamar delivers a halftime show to remember.
Promoted