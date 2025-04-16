CBP Seizes $1.2 Million in Cocaine Across Three South Texas Bridges

Officers Discover Dozens of Bundles Hidden in Passenger Vehicles

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized more than $1.2 million worth of cocaine in three separate incidents at ports of entry in South Texas, the agency confirmed.

Pharr International Bridge – April 11

The first seizure occurred on Friday, when officers at the Pharr International Bridge discovered ten bundles of cocaine concealed inside a silver Chevrolet sedan.

Hidalgo International Bridge – April 12

That same day, at the Hidalgo International Bridge, CBP officers located nine additional cocaine bundles hidden inside a Ford sedan during a secondary inspection.

Anzalduas International Bridge – April 12

The final seizure took place at the Anzalduas International Bridge, where 20 bundles of cocaine were found inside a separate vehicle.

Investigation Ongoing

All three cases have been referred to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further review. CBP has not yet released the identities of those involved.

“These drug interceptions demonstrate our officers’ vigilance and the critical role they play in protecting our communities,” a CBP spokesperson said.

