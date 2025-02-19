CBP Helicopter Targeted by Laser Near US-Mexico Border

Incident Raises Security Concerns

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) helicopter patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border was struck three times by a laser on Sunday, February 9, officials report. The incident took place 13 miles west of McAllen International Airport and is part of a growing trend of laser attacks on aircraft.

Laser Originated Near Rio Grande

Authorities say the laser came from a vehicle near the Mexican side of the Rio Grande River. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the aircraft was able to continue its operation.

Sixth Incident in Four Months

This marks the sixth time in the past four months that aircraft along the border have been targeted by lasers. These attacks pose serious risks to pilots and aviation safety, as high-powered lasers can temporarily blind or disorient flight crews.

Ongoing Investigation

CBP and DHS are actively investigating the incident and working with Mexican authorities to identify those responsible. Officials are urging the public to report any suspicious activity that could endanger air operations.

Stay Updated

For the latest updates on border security and aviation safety, follow Fox News.