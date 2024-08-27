Cameron County Reopens Decades-Old Cold Case in Brownsville Murder
Cameron County investigators have reopened the 1980 unsolved murder case of Alfonso Cavazos, using modern DNA testing to reexamine evidence in hopes of solving the decades-old mystery.
Brownsville, TX – More than 40 years after the brutal murder of Alfonso Cavazos in his Brownsville home, Cameron County sheriff’s investigators have reopened the case in hopes that advancements in DNA testing may provide new leads. Cavazos, a 47-year-old man, was found beaten to death in his bedroom in December of 1980, and the case has remained unsolved ever since.
New Hope Through DNA Testing
Investigators are now turning to modern DNA technology, which has proven to be a game-changer in solving cold cases. As Cameron County attorneys and law enforcement revisit the evidence collected at the time of the murder, there is optimism that new forensic procedures could lead to breakthroughs that were not possible during the initial investigation.
Cameron County officials have urged the public to come forward with any information that may assist in resolving the case. “Every piece of information can make a difference, even after all these years,” said an investigator.
The Tragic Night in December 1980
Alfonso Cavazos was found dead in his bedroom after being beaten with a blunt object. The brutal nature of the crime shocked the local community, and investigators have been haunted by the case ever since. Despite extensive efforts, leads have run dry over the years, and no suspects were ever charged.
A Renewed Call for Information
As the investigation resumes, Cameron County Crime Stoppers has issued a renewed plea for information. Anyone who may remember details from the time or who has any knowledge related to the case is encouraged to contact them.
For those with information on the unsolved murder of Alfonso Cavazos, please contact Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.
