Cameron County Mourns Constable Deputy Ruben Garcia’s Tragic Death; Community Honors His Life of Service

The Cameron County community is mourning the loss of Constable Deputy Ruben Garcia, who was tragically killed in the line of duty on September 30th. A week after his passing, family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers gathered to celebrate Garcia’s life and honor his memory at a memorial service this morning.

Remembering a Dedicated Officer

Flags across Cameron County continue to fly at half-staff in honor of the Precinct 1 Constable Deputy. Garcia’s colleagues described him as a dedicated officer with a career spanning more than two decades. His unwavering commitment to serving the community, combined with his optimistic and joyful spirit, left a lasting impact on those who knew him.

“This is a tough time, a tough week here in Cameron County,” shared Norman Esquivel Jr., Cameron County Precinct 1 Constable. “This loss of this man who was a brother, a father, a son, and an uncle—it’s a terrible loss.”

A Tragic Loss for the Community

Garcia’s death occurred while he was assisting at the scene of a traffic accident. An alleged intoxicated driver crashed into his patrol vehicle, leading to injuries that he ultimately succumbed to. His sudden and tragic death has been a painful reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face every day while serving and protecting the community.

“If anyone knew Ruben Garcia, he was a guy full of laughter, full of love, always laughing and always smiling,” Esquivel added. “He was always willing to lend a hand to others.”

Celebrating a Life of Service and Bravery

During the memorial service, attendees highlighted Garcia’s optimistic nature and bravery in the line of duty. Many spoke of his selflessness and unwavering dedication to making a difference, not only in his work but also in his relationships with family and friends. Garcia’s legacy is one of commitment, compassion, and courage—qualities that will not be forgotten by the community he served so faithfully.

A Decorated Career in Law Enforcement

With over 20 years of experience, Garcia had a highly respected career in law enforcement. His journey began at the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, where he first established his reputation as a diligent and hardworking officer. Throughout his career, he consistently demonstrated his dedication to public safety and his willingness to go above and beyond to support his colleagues and community members.

Calls for Justice and Vigilance on the Road

Garcia’s tragic death has reignited conversations about the dangers of drunk driving and the devastating consequences it can have on families and communities. Law enforcement officials are urging drivers to be more vigilant and responsible, emphasizing the importance of designated drivers and rideshare services.