Cameron County Deputy on Leave After Officer-Involved Shooting Near San Benito

Suspect hospitalized following early morning incident; Texas Rangers leading investigation.

Published March 19, 2025

Texas Rangers Investigating as Suspect Remains Hospitalized

A Cameron County deputy has been placed on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting that took place just outside San Benito city limits early this morning.

According to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at around 1:30 AM. Authorities confirmed that the suspect was hospitalized following the incident, but no additional details about their condition or what led to the shooting have been released.

Texas Rangers Leading Investigation

As is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings, the Texas Rangers will conduct an independent investigation into the incident. Officials have not stated whether the suspect was armed or if the deputy was injured.

Upcoming Press Conference for More Details

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office plans to hold a press conference at a later date to provide more information about the case.

Stay Updated & Report Tips

For official updates, visit:

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

