Brownsville Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Walgreens Theft Suspects

Five Individuals Wanted for Theft on Central Boulevard

The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying five individuals suspected of stealing from a Walgreens on the 1500 block of Central Boulevard.

Authorities Urge Public to Come Forward

Police have not yet released detailed descriptions or surveillance images, but they are urging anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information about the theft to come forward immediately.

How to Report Information

📞 If you recognize any of the suspects, call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

Tips can remain anonymous, and authorities emphasize that public cooperation is crucial in solving local crimes.