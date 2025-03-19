NOW
Wildfires Sweep Through the Rio Grande Valley, Forcing EvacuationsMcAllen Businesswoman Loses Flower Shop in Fire, Community Rallies to HelpCameron County Deputy on Leave After Officer-Involved Shooting Near San BenitoValluco Gang Member Arrested for Smuggling 200 Pounds of Marijuana in Cameron CountySecond Driver Arrested in Edinburg Street Racing Crash
Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
News

Brownsville Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Walgreens Theft Suspects

Authorities looking for five individuals linked to theft at Central Boulevard Walgreens.

Published March 19, 2025

Brownsville Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Walgreens Theft Suspects

Five Individuals Wanted for Theft on Central Boulevard

The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying five individuals suspected of stealing from a Walgreens on the 1500 block of Central Boulevard.

Authorities Urge Public to Come Forward

Police have not yet released detailed descriptions or surveillance images, but they are urging anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information about the theft to come forward immediately.

How to Report Information

📞 If you recognize any of the suspects, call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

Tips can remain anonymous, and authorities emphasize that public cooperation is crucial in solving local crimes.

Brownsville Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Walgreens Theft Suspects - theft