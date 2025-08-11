Brownsville Police Seek Public Assistance in Identifying Old Navy Theft Suspects

Community Alert: Help Brownsville Police Identify Suspects

Brownsville authorities have issued a public alert, seeking the community’s help in identifying several individuals involved in a recent theft incident at a local Old Navy store. The police department has released images of the suspects, urging anyone who might recognize them to come forward.

The Incident

The theft occurred at an Old Navy store in Brownsville, where suspects reportedly stole a significant amount of merchandise. Details surrounding how the theft was carried out remain limited, but the authorities are hopeful that with the public’s help, they can quickly resolve the case.

How You Can Help

The Brownsville Police Department emphasizes the importance of community involvement in solving crimes. They are asking residents to take a close look at the images of the suspects that have been made available. If you recognize any of the individuals, you are encouraged to contact the police.

If you have any information regarding the suspects, please reach out to the Brownsville Police Department. You can call them at (956) 546-8477.

Community Safety

The police department reassures the public that they are actively working on this case and are committed to maintaining the safety and security of the community. They stress the role of local residents in being the eyes and ears that can help bring criminals to justice.

Additional Resources

For more information or to view the suspect images, you can visit the Brownsville Police Department’s official website: brownsvillepd.com.