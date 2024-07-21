Brownsville Police Seek Couple in Stolen Credit Card Case

The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a couple wanted in connection with a stolen credit card case. According to police, the couple found a wallet left behind at a Stripes convenience store on Monday and attempted to use the victim’s credit card at a nearby restaurant.

Details of the Incident

The incident occurred at a Stripes convenience store where the couple found a wallet left behind by the victim. They then proceeded to Taco Chino restaurant, attempting to use the credit card found in the wallet. However, their attempt to use the credit card was unsuccessful as it was declined. Instead, the couple used cash from the victim’s wallet, which also contained his Social Security card.

Police Appeal for Information

The Brownsville Police Department has released images of the couple and is appealing to the community for any information that could lead to their identification and arrest. “We need the public’s help to find this couple and bring them to justice,” a police spokesperson said. “If you have any information, please come forward.”

Those with information about the couple or the incident are urged to contact the Crime Stoppers line at 956-546-8477. Calls can be made anonymously, and any tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.

Community Impact

The theft of the wallet and its contents, including the victim’s Social Security card, is a serious matter that can have long-lasting impacts on the victim’s financial security and personal information safety. The Brownsville Police Department is committed to ensuring such crimes are thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators are held accountable.

How to Help

Community members are encouraged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity. If you recognize the individuals in the released images or have any information about their whereabouts, do not hesitate to contact the authorities. Your assistance can make a significant difference in resolving this case.