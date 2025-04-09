Brownsville Police Searching for Two Women Accused of H-E-B Theft

Cart Full of Items Stolen from Southmost Boulevard Store

Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women accused of stealing a cart full of merchandise from the H-E-B located on Southmost Boulevard.

According to investigators, the suspects were seen loading the stolen items into a white Dodge Ram before leaving the area.

Call for Public Assistance

📞 If you recognize the suspects or have any information related to the case, contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

All tips are anonymous, and individuals providing information may be eligible for a cash reward.

Authorities remind the public that retail theft is a serious offense and encourage vigilance when witnessing suspicious activity.