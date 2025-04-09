Now

Brownsville Police Searching for Two Women Accused of H-E-B Theft

Suspects fled Southmost Boulevard store in white Dodge Ram; public urged to report tips.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 09 2025

Cart Full of Items Stolen from Southmost Boulevard Store

Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women accused of stealing a cart full of merchandise from the H-E-B located on Southmost Boulevard.

According to investigators, the suspects were seen loading the stolen items into a white Dodge Ram before leaving the area.

Call for Public Assistance

📞 If you recognize the suspects or have any information related to the case, contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

All tips are anonymous, and individuals providing information may be eligible for a cash reward.

Authorities remind the public that retail theft is a serious offense and encourage vigilance when witnessing suspicious activity.

Brownsville Brownsville Police Department Crime Stoppers Dodge Ram H-E-B theft retail crime shoplifting Southmost Boulevard Texas

