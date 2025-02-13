Brownsville Police Searching for Missing Woman with Mental Health Concerns

Community Urged to Help Find Denise Killeen Mata

Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating Denise Killeen Mata, a 23-year-old woman who was last seen by her family on Monday night. Authorities are especially concerned for her well-being due to mental health challenges.

Police have not released further details on the circumstances of her disappearance but urge anyone with information to come forward immediately.

How to Help

If you have seen Denise Killeen Mata or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Brownsville Police Department at:

Brownsville PD Tip Line: 956-548-7000

Every tip can make a difference in ensuring her safe return home.

Ongoing Search Efforts

Law enforcement officers continue their search, working alongside the community to bring Mata back safely. The Brownsville Police Department encourages residents to stay vigilant and report any sightings as soon as possible.

Helpful Resources & Contact Information

For updates on this case and other public safety matters, visit:

Brownsville Police Department – https://www.brownsvillepd.com | 956-548-7000

Anyone with information, security footage, or sightings related to Mata’s disappearance is urged to contact authorities immediately.