Brownsville Police Searching for Armed & Dangerous Assault Suspect

Victor Alfonso Ramos Wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Authorities in Brownsville are asking for the public’s help in locating Victor Alfonso Ramos, who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The violent attack took place last month near Rentfro Boulevard, and police warn that Ramos is considered armed and dangerous.

Suspect Last Seen in Red 2020 Chevy Camaro

According to investigators, Ramos was last spotted driving a red 2020 Chevrolet Camaro. Law enforcement officials urge anyone who sees him to avoid approaching and instead contact authorities immediately.

How to Report Sightings

If you have any information on Victor Alfonso Ramos’ whereabouts, you are urged to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

