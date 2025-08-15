Now

Brownsville PD Seeks Public’s Assistance in Identifying Aggravated Robbery Suspects

Brownsville Police: Authorities are calling on residents to help identify two men involved in a convenience store robbery on Southmost Road.

By Erick Castillo
Published August 15 2025

Introduction

The Brownsville Police Department is reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying two individuals wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery. The incident took place at a convenience store located on the 3300th block of Southmost Road, a bustling area known for its local businesses and community interactions.

Details of the Incident

According to Brownsville PD, the robbery occurred under circumstances that have left the community on edge. The suspects are reported to have entered the store, committing the crime with such brazenness that it has prompted a swift and urgent appeal from law enforcement for public assistance.

Community Collaboration

Authorities are emphasizing the importance of community involvement in solving this crime. They urge anyone who might recognize the individuals or have information about the robbery to come forward. The Brownsville Crime Stoppers program is actively engaged in this case, providing a secure and anonymous platform for tips.

How to Report Information

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477. The Crime Stoppers program assures anonymity and, often, rewards for tips that lead to an arrest. This initiative highlights the collaborative effort between law enforcement and the community to maintain safety and justice.

Additional Resources

For more information and updates, residents can visit the following website:

– Brownsville Police Department: brownsvillepd.com

