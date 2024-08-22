Brownsville PD Seeks Public Help to Identify Robbery Suspect

Brownsville PD Appeals for Public Aid in Identifying Robbery Suspect

The Brownsville Police Department is reaching out to the public for help in identifying a man believed to be connected to a recent robbery incident at a Stripes store located on the 1600 block of West Price Road.

Incident Details

The robbery occurred on Sunday, and authorities have released surveillance images of a man described as a person of interest. The police hope that with the public’s assistance, they can quickly identify and locate the individual to further their investigation and possibly prevent further incidents.

Call to Action

Brownsville PD is urging anyone who may recognize the individual or have any relevant information to come forward. “Those that can help identify him should call Brownsville Crime Stoppers,” a spokesperson mentioned during a recent press briefing. This plea underscores the crucial role that community cooperation plays in solving crimes and ensuring local safety.

Contact Information

If you have any information regarding the suspect or the incident, you are encouraged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if their information leads to an arrest.

This initiative not only aids the police in their ongoing investigations but also strengthens community-police relations by involving residents in crime-solving efforts.

