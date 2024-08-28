Brownsville PD Seeks Burglary Suspect Who Escaped Through Laundromat Roof
Brownsville Police are searching for a burglary suspect who escaped through the roof of a laundromat after stealing $200 from the cash register on July 31st.
Published August 28, 2024
Brownsville PD Seeks Burglary Suspect Who Escaped Through Laundromat Roof
Brownsville, TX – The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a burglary at a local laundromat on July 31st. The man reportedly broke into the building, stole nearly $200 from the cash register, and made his escape through the roof.
Details of the Burglary
According to police, the suspect entered the laundromat, which doubles as a convenience store, during the night of July 31st. Once inside, he accessed the cash register and stole around $200 in cash before fleeing the scene by escaping through the roof of the building.
Authorities are now actively searching for the individual responsible and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.
Public Assistance Requested
Brownsville PD is asking for help from the community in locating the suspect. Anyone who knows the suspect’s identity or has information on his location is encouraged to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-546-8477. All tips provided will remain anonymous.
Police continue to investigate the incident and are hopeful that leads from the public will help bring the suspect into custody.
