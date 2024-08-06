Brownsville PD Seeks Ambulance Thief: Jesus Gilberto Fernandez Wanted

Man Steals Ambulance in Brownsville: Suspect on the Run in Mexico

Brownsville, TX – Brownsville Police Department is actively searching for a man who allegedly stole an ambulance over the weekend and drove it across the border into Mexico. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Jesus Gilberto Fernandez, is currently on the run and considered dangerous. Authorities are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

A Disturbance Turns into a Theft

The incident unfolded on Sunday morning at an establishment located on the 2000 block of International Boulevard in Brownsville. Initially, police officers responded to a call reporting a disturbance involving a male suspect who was reportedly causing a commotion and harassing customers.

“There was a male inside the establishment that was being belligerent. He was bothering customers,” explained a Brownsville PD official. “As officers were talking to him, he complained of abdominal pain.”

This was when the situation took an unexpected turn. As officers attended to him, Fernandez managed to get behind the wheel of an unattended ambulance and drove away, heading towards the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge.

Crossing the Border

According to BPD spokesperson Abdiel Luna, Fernandez successfully crossed the bridge into Matamoros, Mexico, before authorities could intercept him. The stolen ambulance was later recovered, but Fernandez remains at large, posing a potential threat to public safety.

“Already has a warrant for his arrest. His name is Jesus Gilberto Fernandez. He’s 31 years old. Right now, he’s only facing a theft of property, a second-degree felony,” said Luna.

The Brownsville Police Department has been coordinating with Mexican authorities in the effort to locate and apprehend Fernandez. Luna indicated that additional charges could be brought against him, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Public Appeal for Assistance

In light of the ongoing manhunt, Brownsville PD is reaching out to the community for assistance in locating Fernandez. Authorities are urging anyone who may have seen him or have information on his whereabouts to contact the police immediately.

“Fernandez is currently in Mexico and is considered dangerous,” Luna added. “Anyone that knows where to find him should call Brownsville police at (956) 548-7000.”

Implications and Legal Consequences

Theft of an ambulance is a serious offense, classified as a second-degree felony under Texas law. If apprehended and convicted, Fernandez could face severe penalties, including significant jail time and fines. The theft not only endangered public safety but also disrupted emergency medical services in the area.

Community Concerns and Response

The incident has raised concerns among Brownsville residents, highlighting the need for vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement to ensure community safety. Local authorities have emphasized the importance of reporting suspicious activities promptly and supporting law enforcement efforts.

As the search for Jesus Gilberto Fernandez continues, the Brownsville Police Department remains committed to bringing him to justice and ensuring the safety of the community.

Contact Information

For further information regarding this case or to report any related concerns, residents are encouraged to contact the Brownsville Police Department:

Brownsville Police Department: Brownsville Police Department Website

Brownsville Police Department Website Phone: (956) 548-7000