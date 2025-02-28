Brownsville PD Arrests Student Over Threatening Hit List Found at Jubilee Academy

Brownsville PD Arrests Student After Hit List Found at Jubilee Academy

Brownsville PD has arrested a student at Brownsville Jubilee Academy after a hit list targeting several students was discovered. The list, found in a notebook on campus, raised serious concerns about potential threats to student safety.

Details on the Threat at Brownsville Jubilee Academy

School officials at Jubilee Academy immediately alerted authorities after finding a notebook containing a hit list, allegedly targeting several students. The list was taken seriously by both the school administration and Brownsville PD, who swiftly launched an investigation.

The Arrest and False Alarm Charge

The student responsible for creating the list was arrested and is facing charges related to making a false alarm. The charges come after the student’s actions led to a schoolwide investigation into the validity of the threat. Brownsville PD emphasized the importance of taking all threats—whether written, spoken, or posted online—seriously.

School Safety and Community Response

Brownsville PD is committed to maintaining safety in schools and sending a clear message that threats of violence will not be tolerated. The department continues to encourage parents, students, and school officials to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior.

A Reminder: Safety First

As this case unfolds, Brownsville PD urges everyone to remain aware of the importance of school safety and responsible behavior. The investigation serves as a reminder that threats made within the school system have serious consequences.