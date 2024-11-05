Brownsville Murder Investigation: Three Charged in 21-Year-Old’s Death

Three individuals have been charged in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Brownsville, police officials have confirmed.

Brownsville Murder: Three Charged

According to the Brownsville Police Department, the suspects, identified as Alexis Street, Kody Gonsers, and DeMarco Donez, were charged with first-degree murder and participation in a criminal organization. The charges stem from a shooting incident that occurred on Friday night, leading to the death of Kevin Villafranca Torres.

Dispute Over Firearm Purchase

The shooting, police officials say, was the result of a dispute over a firearm purchase between the victim and the three suspects. The disagreement escalated into gunfire, leaving Villafranca Torres with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Arrests and Charges

The Brownsburg and Harlingen Swat teams executed a search warrant at a Harlingen residence, leading to the arrests of Street and Gonsers. Donez was arrested later the same day. All three suspects face a $2 million bond each, with Street and Gonsers facing an additional $5,000 charge for failure to report a felony involving injury or death. The investigation into the murder case continues.