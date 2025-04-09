Brownsville Family Seeks Community Support After Fire Destroys Home

Fire Began in Neighbor’s Backyard; Family and Child Escape as Vehicles and Belongings Burn

A Brownsville family is asking for help after a devastating fire destroyed their home, leaving them with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Lazaro Campos said the fire started in a neighbor’s backyard and quickly spread, engulfing his home. His daughter, Maria, and his seven-year-old grandson managed to escape safely.

A neighbor sustained minor burns, and multiple vehicles were also destroyed in the blaze.

Firefighters Battle Flames for Hours

Brownsville fire crews responded quickly but spent nearly three hours working to fully extinguish the flames.

Family Lost Everything

The Campos family says they lost all of their belongings, including essential clothing and household items.

They are now seeking clothing and monetary donations to begin rebuilding.

📞 To help the family, contact (956) 442-3162.

Clothing and shoe sizes are available in the original report. Local residents are encouraged to donate gently used items or offer financial support if possible.