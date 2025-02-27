Brownsville Family Calls for Traffic Lights After Car Crashes Into Garage

Brownsville Family Calls for Action After Car Crashes Into Home Garage

A Brownsville family is urging city officials to install traffic lights at a dangerous intersection after a car crashed into their garage, causing extensive damage. The incident occurred two weeks ago when a driver lost control of their vehicle on Pryce Road and crashed into the home of Daniel Cardiel and his 76-year-old mother, who fortunately was not injured.

A Near Miss

Cardiel expressed the gravity of the situation, explaining that if his mother had been in the restroom or bedroom at the time, the outcome could have been much worse. “Had she been in the restroom or in her bedroom, there would have been, more likely, an obituary,” Cardiel said. “We’re very fortunate that she didn’t get struck.”

Previous Accidents and Damages

The driver, identified as David Jiovanni Buituerida , fled the scene after crashing into the garage on Crown Ridge Road. The damage was severe, with the vehicle landing in the attic, causing water pipes to burst and sending debris throughout the home. Cardiel now faces the costly task of repairing his home, including extensive work to the garage, attic, and back rooms.

This wasn’t the first time a car had crashed into Cardiel’s home. Eight years ago, a similar incident prompted the city to install yellow poles as a temporary measure. However, Cardiel believes that stronger safety measures, such as traffic lights, are necessary to prevent future accidents.

Calls for City Action

The family is now appealing to the city of Brownsville to install traffic lights at the intersection of Pryce Road and Crown Ridge Road, hoping to prevent further accidents. Cardiel isn’t the only resident concerned about safety in the area. Neighbor Julio Cisneros, who sold his home due to the danger of the intersection, emphasized that the city has not taken adequate action to address the issue.

“We reached out to the city of Brownsville regarding the crashes, but we haven’t received a response from city hall,” reported Fox News’ Samantha Ruiz.

As of now, residents like Cardiel and Cisneros continue to push for change to protect their community.