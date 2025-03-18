Border Wall Construction Resumes in Uvalde County with $70 Million Contract

Trump Administration Moves Forward with First Border Wall Project of Second Term

The first border wall contract of President Trump’s second term has been awarded to Granite Construction Company, marking the latest effort to reinforce security along the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the $70 million project will fund nearly seven miles of new barriers in Uvalde County, Texas.

Funding from Canceled Biden-Era Contracts

CBP confirmed that the funding for this project comes from 2021 federal dollars, originally allocated for border security but later redirected when President Joe Biden canceled previous border wall contracts.

By repurposing those funds, the Trump administration is restarting border wall construction, a key policy priority from his previous term.

What This Means for Border Security

Supporters argue that the new barriers will help curb illegal crossings and enhance national security, while critics see it as a costly and ineffective measure. The border security debate remains highly divisive, with Texas playing a crucial role in ongoing immigration policy discussions.

Project Timeline & Future Developments

CBP has not yet released a timeline for completion, but construction is expected to begin soon. It is unclear how many more contracts will be awarded as the administration expands its border wall initiatives.

With border policy remaining a high-priority issue, the Uvalde County project signals a renewed push for physical barriers along the Texas-Mexico border.