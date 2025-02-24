Border Patrol Seizes $5.1 Million in Cocaine at Sarita Checkpoint

Major Drug Bust at Texas Border Checkpoint

Border Patrol agents successfully intercepted a significant drug shipment at the Sarita, Texas, checkpoint, seizing over 163 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $5.1 million. The seizure marks yet another major disruption in drug trafficking operations along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Suspects Face Federal Drug Charges

Authorities have confirmed that the occupants of the vehicle involved in the smuggling attempt will face federal charges, including drug trafficking. Details on the suspects, including their identities and legal proceedings, are yet to be disclosed.

Checkpoint inspections remain a critical tool in combating narcotics smuggling. With increased surveillance and coordination with federal agencies, law enforcement continues to intercept large quantities of illicit drugs before they reach American streets.

For more information on Border Patrol operations and checkpoint enforcement, visit: